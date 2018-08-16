Pregnant woman, 2 officers injured when car hits police cruisers

Cincinnati police say a driver lost control and struck a police cruiser while officers were investigating a crash on Columbia Parkway on Thursday. (ODOT photo provided by Cincinnati police)

Three people were injured when a driver lost control and hit two parked Cincinnati Police cruisers on Columbia Parkway on Thursday morning.

The police were investigating an earlier crash on the eastbound highway when the crash happened around 11:30 a.m.

A car lost control and struck two police vehicles that had their emergency lights on, according to police.

Crash involving @CincyPD police car on Columbia Parkway at the 2nd Street entrance ramp. Officers were on scene investigating a previous accident when a car lost control and struck their vehicle. Minor injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Nwwrsbuk09 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 16, 2018

A pregnant woman was pinned between one police car and a wall. She was evaluated at the scene by Cincinnati Fire and EMS officials.

One officer was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with a shoulder injury.

Another officer had minor injuries and was treated at the scene.

