Chipotle to retrain workers after Ohio illnesses

NEW YORK (AP) - Chipotle says it will retrain all restaurant employees on food safety procedures after Ohio heath officials said tests tied to one store came back positive for a disease that occurs when food is left at unsafe temperatures.
The company had closed the Powell, Ohio, store last month for cleaning when it became aware of reported illnesses. That store reopened the next day, and health officials were awaiting tests to determine the source.
The Delaware General Health District said Thursday that food samples from the store tested negative for clostridium perfringens, but stool samples came back positive for the toxin it forms. It says no specific food has been identified as the source.
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said the retraining will start next week and the daily routine will be augmented.
