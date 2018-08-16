Coroner identifies woman's body found found along I-275

This ring was found on the left ring finger of the woman who was found along I-275. (Hamilton County Coroner's Office)

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has identified the body of a woman that was discovered off I-275 in Colerain Township on Aug. 1.

She was identified as 29-year-old Megan Leanne Anderson of Hamilton, Ohio.

The woman's body was found on westbound 275 near the merge of 74, Spokesman for Colerain Police Jim Love said.

No foul play is not suspected at this time.

The cause of death has not been released.

The investigation is ongoing by the Colerain Township Police Department.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.