'I realized he wasn't joking': Witness recounts armed robbery at Pleasant Ridge Chili

A customer tried to save the day this week when an armed robber stormed a Pleasant Ridge Chili and broke into a safe.

Police were called to Pleasant Ridge Chili on Montgomery Road after a man armed with a pistol came in demanding cash just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

One of the diners in the restaurant at the time said he didn't believe it was real at first. The man spoke with FOX19 but did not want to show his face.

"My back was to him when he walked in the restaurant," the witness said. "He said, 'Everybody lay on the ground.' That's when I realized he wasn't joking. As he walked past everybody, everyone took off and ran out the door."

As the customers ran out, the witness decided to stay and watch as the man walked to the back of the restaurant. The witness said the armed man forced one of the employees to open the safe. Within a minute, the witness said the armed man ran out with cash.

"I waited for him to leave the restaurant and I followed him and I stayed a good distance away from him just to make sure I kept my eye on him," the witness said.

The witness got in his car while the armed man took off on foot but the chase didn't last long.

"I stayed like 20 feet from him the whole time and he was running away so he turned around and started firing shots so I ducked underneath the dashboard," the witness said.

The armed man then slipped into the woods and got away. The regular at Pleasant Ridge Chili says he's not sure what made him go after the robber.

"To tell you the truth I wasn't scared," he said.

The restaurant released a statement on Facebook saying: "As many of you know Pleasant Ridge Chili was robbed last night. Thankfully no customers or staff were hurt. Shots were never fired in the restaurant they were fired down the street. We value your business and are doing everything we can to ensure our customers safety."

Loyal customers say the scary encounter won't keep them away.

"I was glad nobody was hurt. I wanted to stop in tonight and throw a little money on the counter. Let them know we appreciate them," said Jerry Hof, who is a regular customer.

The witness that spoke with FOX19 says because everything happened so fast he wasn't able to get a look at the robber's face. He only noticed that he was wearing a gray hoodie. Anyone with information is asked to call Cincinnati police.

