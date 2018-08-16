Local officer busts a move, hopes to connect with community

A Woodlawn officer is getting social media recognition after pulling out some dance moves at a back to school event this week. (Provided)

A Woodlawn officer is getting social media recognition after pulling out some dance moves at a back to school event this week.

Officer Cody Faulkner stopped by the Woodlawn Elementary School to greet students and when one of his favorite songs came on, he couldn’t help himself.

“I mean, I danced to it at our wedding. That song came out my junior year of high school and I learned the dance for it then,” said Faulkner, who has been with Woodlawn police for 2 1/2 years.

Faulkner danced for the entire song hoping to connect with the kids in his community.

“You want to build that bond, you want them to know even though we're a different color, we're all family,” he said.

Faulkner says Woodlawn is mostly a black community and the police department is mostly white. He wants to bridge the gaps through music.

“Having that strong bond, it feels good when you’re out there on the streets doing the job that you like to know that my community has my back just like I have theirs,” said Faulkner.

He says the key is to create compassion.

“You have to learn the community you work for. You need to understand how they live and how they have lived," he said.

If you’re weary of police, he hopes you’ll hear beyond the music.

“Just because you see an officer not do his job doesn’t mean we all don’t know how to do our jobs," he said.

