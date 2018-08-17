Antique car ride to return to Kings Island amusement park

MASON, Ohio (AP) - Antique cars are coming back to Kings Island amusement park in Ohio.
Park officials announced Thursday the cars will return in spring 2019 as part of a new attraction called Kings Mills Antique Autos.
Guests will be able to board replicas of the 1911 Ford Model T and take a ride around a scenic track. The ride will be similar to the original Les Taxis antique car ride. It will be located near The Racer roller coaster.
The previous antique cars attraction opened in 1972 and closed in 2004.
Officials say the new ride will last about three minutes. The exact opening date has not been released.
