Police: 2 teens injured in ATV crash involving car

CINCINNATI (AP) - Officials in southeastern Ohio say two teenagers riding an all-terrain vehicle were injured when they crashed into a car.
Police say a 17-year-old boy and a girl were riding an ATV Thursday afternoon in Miami Township when they collided with a car that was pulling out of a driveway.
Police say the boy and his passenger were taken to an area hospital. Authorities say the boy wasn't conscious when first responders arrived. The driver of the car and their passenger weren't injured.
Police say both teens weren't wearing helmets at the time of the crash.
Under state law, it's illegal to operate an ATV on public roadways. The crash is under investigation.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Dozens of gold rings were recently taken from a group of nuns in northern Kentucky. The Benedictine sisters are still reeling from the loss.Full Story >
Dozens of gold rings were recently taken from a group of nuns in northern Kentucky. The Benedictine sisters are still reeling from the loss.Full Story >
A Woodlawn officer is getting social media recognition after pulling out some dance moves at a back to school event this week.Full Story >
A Woodlawn officer is getting social media recognition after pulling out some dance moves at a back to school event this week.Full Story >
A customer tried to save the day this week when an armed robber stormed a Pleasant Ridge Chili and broke into a safe.Full Story >
A customer tried to save the day this week when an armed robber stormed a Pleasant Ridge Chili and broke into a safe.Full Story >
We often hear police talk about not being distracted while driving. The images of what can happen are often the same, whether its Joe Blow or even a Boone County deputy.Full Story >
We often hear police talk about not being distracted while driving. The images of what can happen are often the same, whether its Joe Blow or even a Boone County deputy.Full Story >
Kings Island made its big 2019 season announcement Thursday -- the antique cars that stopped running in August 2004 are returning to the park.Full Story >
Kings Island made its big 2019 season announcement Thursday -- the antique cars that stopped running in August 2004 are returning to the park.Full Story >