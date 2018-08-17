Shooting, crash under investigation in College Hill - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Shooting, crash under investigation in College Hill

By Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
A shooting and crash is under investigation at Hamilton Avenue and Groesbeck Road in College Hill. (Photo: FOX19 NOW) A shooting and crash is under investigation at Hamilton Avenue and Groesbeck Road in College Hill. (Photo: FOX19 NOW)
COLLEGE HILL, OH (FOX19) -

Cincinnati police are investigating a shooting and crash in College Hill overnight.

Officers responded to a report of an auto crash at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and Groesbeck Road about 11 p.m. Thursday.

When they arrived, they said they found a victim with a gunshot wound on the lawn of a church at the corner.

They also found a car crashed into a tree.

The victim was taken to University of Cincinnati Medical Center with serious injuries, police said.

Further details were not released.

