Lightning causes huge house fire in NKY

Posted by Jennifer Baker, Digital Content Producer
Fire destroyed a Villa Hills home on North Oak Drive overnight. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood) Fire destroyed a Villa Hills home on North Oak Drive overnight. (Photo: FOX19 NOW/Matt Wood)
VILLA HILLS, KY (FOX19) -

Lightning caused a massive fire that destroyed a Villa Hills home early Friday, fire officials said.

Crews are investigating along North Oak Drive and putting out hot spots.

Firefighters were called to the home about 2:45 a.m. after a neighbor a half mile away spotted it and called 911.

Fire crews found the home fully engulfed.

They said they think the fire was actually burning for an hour or two before they were alerted.

The home is a total loss with the roof burned off, fire officials said.

They are concerned now the remaining structure may collapse.

No one was home when flames broke out.

FOX19 NOW is on scene and will continue to update this story.

