Annual Black Family Reunion draws thousands this weekend

Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion will be held this weekend at Sawyer Point. (Photo: Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion Facebook page)

Thousands are expected at this weekend's 30th annual Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion.

It's held each year at Sawyer Point and kicks off Friday with a 9 a.m. prayer breakfast at Restoration and Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 693 Fresno Rd., Forest Park.

There also will be an 11 a.m. career fair at the Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd.

There are a few new features this year:

A charity boxing match called "Punching for Peace." Professional boxers will spar with local youth at Sawyer Point from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.

Partnership with FC Cincinnati. The soccer team just announced their support for the event. They plan to hold drills and games with children Sunday at Sawyer Point.

FCC also announced they will be donating tickets to an upcoming game to the family of the year, Jason and Tiffany Dunn. They were on FOX19 NOW Morning News earlier this week.

The event's parade featuring Kentucky State Marching Band is set for 10 a.m. Saturday. It starts at Avondale Town Center, 3529 Reading Rd.

From there, revelers can head down to Sawyer Point to enjoy concerts by Jeffrey Osborne and Marvin Sapp. Second Wind opens for Osborne.

There also will be bingo, voters information, a grand prize giveaways and adults 3-on-3 basketball tournament.

For a full rundown of all the events, visit the event's website at www.myblackfamilyreunion.org

