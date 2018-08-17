Rainfall records fall in Cincinnati area downpour

CINCINNATI (AP) - Slow-moving storms have drenched the Cincinnati area at record rates.

The National Weather Service says the 5.02 inches measured Thursday at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport was by far the wettest Aug. 16 and wettest August day on record. It was the second biggest daily rainfall amount for the region, exceeded only by the 5.21 inches that fell March 9, 1964.

Weather Service records date back to 1871.

The previous record for Aug. 16 was 0.93 inches in 1879. The previous record for a single August day was 3.52 inches in 1995.

Forecasters said the slow-moving storms have been "extremely efficient rainfall producers" and warned motorists to steer away from water-covered roads.

Cincinnati police responded to a half-dozen crashes at one point Thursday.

Scattered showers were expected Friday.

