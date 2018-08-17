Beatles cartoon animator makes rare Tri-State appearance

He created the many of the beloved cartoons featured during Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, and Rugrats and he’s making a stop in the Tri-State.

Ron Campbell is also well-known for animating The Beatles "Yellow Submarine" feature film, and The Beatles TV cartoon series.

In honor of Yellow Submarine’s 50th anniversary, Campbell will make a rare personal appearance at Greenwich House Gallery, 2124 Madison Road in Cincinnati, Friday, August 17 through Sunday, August 19.

Friday, August 17th – 4:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Saturday, August 18th – 12 noon – 6:00 pm

Sunday, August 19th – 12 noon – 4:00 pm

Ron will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created especially for the show as well as feature other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons including Scooby Doo, Winnie The Pooh, Krazy Kat, George of the Jungle, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, the Smurfs, Goof Troop, Rugrats, Ed, Edd & Eddy, Yogi Bear and dozens more.

Campbell’s former studio was awarded a Peabody and an Emmy for his work in children’s television.

The exhibit is free and all works are available for purchase.

