FBI: Bank robbery suspect mistakenly released from Ohio jail

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) - Authorities are looking for a bank robbery suspect they say was mistakenly released from a county jail in Ohio.
The FBI says 28-year-old Don Woodson Ellis walked out of the Lucas County jail in Toledo late Wednesday.
Lucas County Sheriff John Tharp says Ellis used deception to get out of jail but wouldn't provide details. Tharp says mistakes were made and there's no excuse for Ellis being released.
The FBI says Ellis should be considered armed and dangerous.
Authorities say Ellis stole a car at gunpoint from a gas station in Toledo on Monday and then robbed a bank.
Ellis is on parole for a 2012 bank robbery conviction in Michigan.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Two men are facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.Full Story >
Two men are facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
He created the many of the beloved cartoons featured during Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, and Rugrats and he’s making a stop in the Tri-State.Full Story >
He created the many of the beloved cartoons featured during Saturday morning cartoons like Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, and Rugrats and he’s making a stop in the Tri-State.Full Story >
Lightning struck a VIlla Hills home overnight, sparking a fire that destroyed it, fire officials said.Full Story >
Lightning struck a VIlla Hills home overnight, sparking a fire that destroyed it, fire officials said.Full Story >
Thousands are expected at this weekend's 30th annual Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion.Full Story >
Thousands are expected at this weekend's 30th annual Midwest Regional Black Family Reunion.Full Story >