Man admits to stealing grandparents' ID, getting loans

AUBURN, N.Y. (AP) - A 30-year-old New York man who pleaded guilty to identity theft charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania has admitted to using his relatives' IDs to steal more than $170,000 in cash and personal loans in his home state.
The Citizen of Auburn reports that Raymond Tortorello Jr., of Seneca Falls, pleaded guilty Thursday in Cayuga County Court to four counts of identity theft.
He admitted to using his grandparent's identities to take more than $20,000 in cash and obtain more than $150,000 in loans from a bank.
Tortorello's attorney said he has pleaded guilty to similar charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania and owes additional restitution in those states.
He's expected to be sentenced Nov. 15 to probation and .
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Trash in part of a Cincinnati neighborhood went uncollected for more than two weeks.Full Story >
Trash in part of a Cincinnati neighborhood went uncollected for more than two weeks.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
An OVI checkpoint will be held in Warren County Friday night.Full Story >
An OVI checkpoint will be held in Warren County Friday night.Full Story >
Amsterdam Road in Covington is closed while City of Covington Public Works crews clean up a mudslide.Full Story >
Amsterdam Road in Covington is closed while City of Covington Public Works crews clean up a mudslide.Full Story >
Two men are facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.Full Story >
Two men are facing charges related to child sexual exploitation.Full Story >