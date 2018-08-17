No trash pickup in parts of Clifton for more than 2 weeks

Trash in parts of Clifton went uncollected for more than two weeks.

Pictures showing overflowing garbage bins on sidewalks were posted to social media Thursday.

The trash was picked up within two hours after Vice Mayor Chris Smitherman got involved, according to the post.

Trash in parts of Clifton hadn’t been picked up in over two weeks. Thank you @voteSmitherman for a quick response and ensuring it was collected within two hours. pic.twitter.com/fI4SIHY45h — Henry Ricke (@HenryRicke) August 15, 2018

Earlier this summer, Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney sent a memo to City Council under the subject line "No 'Brownouts' for Trash Collection."

"I want to assure you that there will not be any trash collection 'brownouts' in any of our neighborhoods," he wrote June 18.

"It is true that there are some employee shortages in DPS (Department of Public Safety) that we are actively working to address. These staffing challenges may occasionally results in missed scheduled pickups for trash or yard waste collection for some residents.

"However, please know that those missed pickups will be extremely few in number and all missed pickups will be collected by the following service day.”

Trash and yard waste is collected from about 94K households over its weekly four-day collection schedule, or about 23,500 a day, city records show.

Trash collection is prioritized over yard waste to guarantee all trash collection is picked up on time, Duhaney's memo states.

"On average, approximately 98 percent of pickups occur as scheduled," he wrote.

Cincinnati's Department of Public Services has struggled with staffing issues with complaints among workers there were too many vacancies, Smitherman has said.

Earlier this year, an independent climate assessment among employees found major discord within the department.

The Climate Assessment Survey had key findings with three major themes and areas in need of immediate improvement:

Staff Morale, motivation, efficiency: Loss of 66 percent of workforce in Neighborhood Operations and Traffic & Road Operations sections of this dept. It’s dragging down morale, motivation and efficiency

Need better training and advancement opportunities

Roughly 76 percent of employees believe DPS “does not have the appropriate personnel to maintain positive change in the workplace.”

The report includes a section titled “IN THEIR WORDS" that quoted workers saying:

“Look at us as people.”

“Stop nepotism.”

“We need more employees!”

“Establish a clear vision for the department. The only mission we have is budget cuts.”

“We need faster, safer and better equipment.”

“Deal with problem managers.”

“Get more training for people who drive snow trucks.”

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.