Mudslide causes road closure in Covington

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Crews work on clearing mudslide (City of Covington) Crews work on clearing mudslide (City of Covington)
COVINGTON, KY (FOX19) -

Amsterdam Road in Covington is closed while City of Covington Public Works crews clean up a mudslide.

The heavy rain overnight saturated the ground, and a large pile of dirt with weeds and brush slid onto the northbound lane of the road near Montague Road, according to Public Works Director Rick Davis.

"Our guys have been out in the rain this morning clearing it away, and we're going to get the road back open as soon as we can," Davis said.

Davis said it could take a couple of days to finish the job so that crews don't have to come right back to the site.

The City of Covington has set up a detour.

