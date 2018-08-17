Warren County OVI checkpoint tonight in Franklin - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Warren County OVI checkpoint tonight in Franklin

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Facebook/ Ohio State Highway Patrol) (Source: Facebook/ Ohio State Highway Patrol)
FRANKLIN, OH (FOX19) -

An OVI checkpoint will be held in Warren County Friday night.

The checkpoint will be operational from 9 p.m. until 11 p.m. Friday on E. Second Street/SR73 in the City of Franklin, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The operation funded by federal grant funds is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers, said officers.

The checkpoint will also be held in conjunction with nearby saturation patrols to aggressively combat alcohol-related injury and fatal crashes, said OSHP.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is conducting the checkpoint in conjunction with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office and the Franklin Police Department.

