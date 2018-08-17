BREAKING: Lawrenceberg Schools on lockdown as police investigate report

A lockdown was ordered for the Lawrenceburg Schools Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Karl Galey.

Galey posted the announcement on social media just after noon on Friday.

The superintendent said the lockdown was due to a report that the police are investigating.

Lawrenceburg Schools are currently in perimeter lockdowns while a report is investigated. Lawrenceburg Police are involved in investigation. — Karl Galey (@galeykarl) August 17, 2018

A staff member at the administration office of the Lawrenceburg Schools confirmed police were still investigating at 1 p.m. and said parents would be notified when the lockdown is over.

