BREAKING: Lawrenceberg Schools on lockdown as police investigate - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

BREAKING: Lawrenceberg Schools on lockdown as police investigate report

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -

A lockdown was ordered for the Lawrenceburg Schools Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Karl Galey.

Galey posted the announcement on social media just after noon on Friday.

The superintendent said the lockdown was due to a report that the police are investigating.

A staff member at the administration office of the Lawrenceburg Schools confirmed police were still investigating at 1 p.m. and said parents would be notified when the lockdown is over.

Stay with FOX19NOW for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly