Update: Lawrenceburg Schools lockdown lifted, no credible threat - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Update: Lawrenceburg Schools lockdown lifted, no credible threats found

By Melissa Neeley, Digital Content Producer
Connect
LAWRENCEBURG, IN (FOX19) -

A lockdown was ordered for the Lawrenceburg Schools Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Karl Galey.

Galey posted the announcement on social media just after noon on Friday.

The superintendent said the lockdown was due to a report that the police are investigating.

A staff member at the administration office of the Lawrenceburg Schools confirmed police were still investigating at 1 p.m. and said parents would be notified when the lockdown is over.

"There is no active shooter incident at Lawrenceburg Schools. A threat was made and is being investigated at the middle school," posted Galey at around 2 p.m.

Galey said all precautions are being taken to keep students safe with the help of Lawrenceburg Police.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m., according to a post from the Lawrenceburg Schools.

Stay with FOX19NOW for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly