Update: Lawrenceburg Schools lockdown lifted, no credible threats found

A lockdown was ordered for the Lawrenceburg Schools Friday afternoon, according to Superintendent Karl Galey.

Galey posted the announcement on social media just after noon on Friday.

The superintendent said the lockdown was due to a report that the police are investigating.

Lawrenceburg Schools are currently in perimeter lockdowns while a report is investigated. Lawrenceburg Police are involved in investigation. — Karl Galey (@galeykarl) August 17, 2018

A staff member at the administration office of the Lawrenceburg Schools confirmed police were still investigating at 1 p.m. and said parents would be notified when the lockdown is over.

"There is no active shooter incident at Lawrenceburg Schools. A threat was made and is being investigated at the middle school," posted Galey at around 2 p.m.

Galey said all precautions are being taken to keep students safe with the help of Lawrenceburg Police.

The lockdown was lifted around 2:30 p.m., according to a post from the Lawrenceburg Schools.

All lockdowns have been lifted for Lawrenceburg Schools. No credible threats have been substantiated at this time. — Lawrenceburg CSC (@LawrenceburgCSC) August 17, 2018

Stay with FOX19NOW for the latest updates on this story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.