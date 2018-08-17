VIDEO: Deputy resigns after Parents Against Predators sting operation

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy has resigned after allegations he tried to meet an underage girl for sex.

Sheriff Jim Neal reports Parents Against Predators was broadcasting Live on Facebook while conducting an undercover operation in which they lured an adult man to their location by pretending to be a 15-year-old girl who wanted to engage in sexual activity.

The man who showed up at the location and is caught on the video made by PAP was identified as Deputy Ryan Parker, according to Sheriff Neal.

Parker is seen on the video admitting to PAP members that he sent photos of himself to the fake teen, but told them he only showed up to see if was a sting operation.

"I wanted to see if it would be an actual sting or not," said Parker in the video.

Parker was a corrections officer in the Jail Services Section and has resigned, according to David Daugherty with the Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Neal has launched an administrative investigation and a criminal investigation into the events shown in the video, said Daugherty.

