Parkways Authority employee killed, 2 hurt in West Virginia

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) - A West Virginia Parkways Authority employee has been killed and two others critically injured when a truck hit them on Interstate 77.

West Virginia State Police Capt. Reginald Patterson said the wreck happened around 3:45 p.m. Thursday in Mercer County. He said a tractor double trailer hit two Parkways Authority vehicles on the side of the road and the three employees standing next to them.

State police Sgt. C.F. Kane said in a news release the man killed was 32-year-old Nathan Thompson of the Kegley area. Listed in critical/stable condition are 19-year-old Ethan Kestner of the Princeton area and 21-year-old Richard Lambert of the Kegley area. The 52-year-old truck driver, James Crandall of Reedsville, Ohio, wasn't injured.

Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice sent a news release saying they are "absolutely devastated and heartbroken" by the crash.

