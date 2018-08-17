Pike County massacre: 2 properties searched Thursday

Two properties were searched this week in connection with the Rhoden family massacre, one in Pike County and another in Scioto County, FOX19 NOW has learned.

The searches took place over several hours Thursday afternoon and evening under heavy law enforcement presence.

Agents with Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigation and deputies from Pike and Scioto counties were involved.

A SWAT team also was seen driving down U.S. 23 in Pike County.

The public spotted all the police activity and social media speculation quickly circulated that investigators finally had a break in what is the state's largest-ever homicide investigation.

But authorities said Thursday and Friday no arrests were made and the investigation continues.

"No arrest made. Investigation remains very active and continues. No further comment," Pike County Sheriff Charlie Reader wrote in a text message.

"Can't comment," wrote Dan Tierney, spokesman for Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine's office in an email Thursday night. "Rhoden investigation remains active and ongoing."

Rumors spread Thursday when residents reported seeing SWAT vehicles at the Flying W Farm Pike County owned by a Wagner family member.

Jake Wagner, one of the relatives, has a daughter with Hannah Rhodes. She was among the seven other victims who were shot to death in April 2016

Last year, authorities announced they were looking for the Wagners and information on them.

They have not been named as suspects: Jake Wagner, his father, George "Billy" Wagner III, 46; his mother Angela Wagner, 46, and his brother George Wagner IV, 25.

At that point, the Wagners lived in Keani, Alaska.

