Police using ATF tool to target trigger-happy criminals

The Cincinnati Police Department and the ATF have teamed up to bring a mobile NIBIN (National Integrated Ballistics Information Network) unit to their Evans Street building.

The crime-fighting trailer is just one of two in the entire country and comes to Cincinnati from Houston.

“What it does is allows us to connect all those shell casings, connect all those recovered guns to the crimes that they’re involved in, focus on those individuals that are identified in those crimes, hold them accountable,” CPD Assistant Chief Paul Neudigate said.

NIBIN catalogs the distinct markings left on shell casings after they are fired. Each pattern is unique to the gun that it was fired from and no two are the same.

“Right now, we are making that late summer push to mitigate gun violence in the city,” Neudigate said. “We’re down 21% in shooting violence, compared to this time last year.”

Cincinnati Police say NIBIN isn’t designed to increase the number of arrests from gun violence but it’s a great resource for holding trigger-happy criminals accountable for all of the crimes they’ve been involved with.

“That’s what we’re after,” ATF Resident Agent in-charge of Cincinnati Office Clayton Marrill said. “Those are the people that are committing the violence within the city. So, you go after those people, you identify those people, you take those people off the streets.”

A recent gun seizure and ballistics information run through NIBIN helped police arrest several people they believe are responsible for a shooting in Millvale.

“We have four arrests now, we have the gun off the street. Without NIBIN, without E-Trace, we’re still investigating that crime,” Assistant Chief Neudigate said.

The NIBIN mobile unit is expected to remain in Cincinnati until September.

