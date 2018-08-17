Goshen remembers warrior Peyton West

Friday marks the one year anniversary of a Goshen teen who died tragically.

Peyton West, who received a heart transplant died on the first day of school last year. Friday night he was honored by his community.

The Goshen teen was born with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome. HLHS is a birth defect that is caused when the left side of the heart does not form properly.

Peyton's memory is forever etched in stone for all to see whenever they come to Jim Brown Stadium in Goshen. The rock which has his picture on it weighed about 3500 pounds and was brought in by construction equipment.

"It's such a special community that we have here in Goshen. The one year anniversary it just hurts really bad," said his father, Corey West.

After receiving a heart from a donor in Iowa, everything was looking up. Then on this day about 15 minutes after taking the first day of school picture he would pass.

"Peyton was so excited to start high school this year. And that's what he wanted to do, and its going to hurt no matter what day it was. It was gonna hurt," Corey said surrounded by his son's friends.

Besides being honored by the community, he was also honored by the football team - a sport he loved.

No one will wear his number which was 44. The players placed his jersey on the bench.

Whether it's the football team, the team of firefighters, or his community, also known as Team Peyton, they said he'll always have a spot.

"When you got people to love you and support you and just say kind things it just helps. It doesn't heal the pain, but it helps," West said.

