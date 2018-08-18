Police: Driver not wearing seat belt dies in crash

Cincinnati police say Christian McClain, 22, was driving west on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive West when he lost control of his car, crossed the double yellow line, went off the road, hit a tree, and was ejected from the car. (Raycom Media/file)

A man died after crashing into a tree early Saturday morning and Cincinnati police say he wasn't wearing a seat belt.

Police say officer responded to the crash at 406 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive West around 1:10 a.m.

Officers say Christian McClain, 22, was driving west on the road when he lost control of his car, crossed the double yellow line, went off the roadway, hit a tree, and was ejected from his vehicle.

McClain was critically injured during the crash and died at the scene.

Police say McClain was not wearing a seat belt and also believe speed and impairment were factors in the crash.

