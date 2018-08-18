Police: Driver not wearing seat belt dies in crash

Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on several drug charges.Full Story >
Graves County Sheriff Dewayne Redmon has been indicted on several drug charges.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
A former Butler County deputy sheriff who is prohibited from working in law enforcement following a felony sex crime conviction involving a minor is accused of another sex offense.Full Story >
A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.Full Story >
A Mississippi sheriff says a 12-year-old girl stole her mother's car and ran over a deputy trying to stop her.Full Story >
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.Full Story >
During a raid at a local dentist's office, law enforcement agencies arrested one person and confiscated controlled substances and guns.Full Story >
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who spray painted some disturbing graffiti on a house on Johns Island.Full Story >
The Charleston County Sheriff's Office is trying to find the person who spray painted some disturbing graffiti on a house on Johns Island.Full Story >