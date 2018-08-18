Police asking drivers to avoid part of Ezzard Charles after crash

Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.Full Story >
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.Full Story >
The girl who was pushed, Jordan Holgerson, suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs in the fall, but is recovering.Full Story >
The girl who was pushed, Jordan Holgerson, suffered broken ribs and punctured lungs in the fall, but is recovering.Full Story >