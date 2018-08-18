Police asking drivers to avoid part of Ezzard Charles after cras - Cincinnati News, Weather, Sports from FOX19 NOW-WXIX

Police asking drivers to avoid part of Ezzard Charles after crash

Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that trapped four people.

Cincinnati Fire and EMS say the crash happened on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

Fire and EMS crews freed the people who were trapped in the vehicle around 12:10 p.m. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police say the injuries from the crash are all non-life threatening.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or the cause of the crash..

Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

