Police asking drivers to avoid part of Ezzard Charles after crash

Cincinnati police are asking drivers to avoid Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue after a crash trapped four people in their vehicle. (file)

Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that trapped four people.

Cincinnati Fire and EMS say the crash happened on Ezzard Charles near Winchell Avenue around 11:50 a.m.

Fire and EMS crews freed the people who were trapped in the vehicle around 12:10 p.m. They were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Pt. have been extricated, respective Medic units are transporting to U/C. Companies are in the process of “picking up” Police have the scene, please avoid the area. — Cincy Fire & EMS (@CincyFireEMS) August 18, 2018

Police say the injuries from the crash are all non-life threatening.

It's unknown how many vehicles were involved or the cause of the crash..

Cincinnati police are on the scene investigating and are asking drivers to avoid the area.

@CincyPD actively investigating this accident. Please use alternate routes. https://t.co/NkmeOSJ8H8 — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) August 18, 2018

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.