Deputy resigns after Parents Against Predators sting operation

A Hamilton County Sheriff's Deputy has resigned after police say he tried to meet an underage girl for sex.

Sheriff Jim Neal reports Parents Against Predators was broadcasting live on Facebook while conducting an undercover operation in which they agreed to meet an adult man at a location at his request.

The man showed up thinking he was meeting a 15-year-old girl who wanted to engage in sexual activity who he had met online but was actually a PAP decoy, said a PAP member.

The man who was caught on a video made by PAP was identified as a Hamilton County Deputy, according to Sheriff Neal.

The deputy is seen on the video admitting to PAP members that he sent explicit photos of himself to the decoy teen but told them he only showed up to see if it was a sting operation.

"I wanted to see if it would be an actual sting or not," said the deputy in the video.

Dale Cook and his wife formed a Cincinnati branch of Parents Against Predators hoping to help law enforcement.

"I just feel like there are not enough resources to monitor the chat sites that we need done," he said. "That's why our groups do what we do."

Since it's creation in the area, Cook said they've already caught four predators.

"We know not all of these cases can be prosecuted, but at least it will get the guys names out there and people will be aware," he said.

Cook said the time he puts in is all volunteer and the investigations can take weeks.

The deputy was a corrections officer in the Jail Services Section and has resigned, according to David Daugherty with the Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff Neal has launched an administrative investigation and a criminal investigation into the events shown in the video, said Daugherty.

Cook said while it's not a paid job, he is hoping others may be willing to help.

"If you see the amount of messages that come in the chatrooms that we don't get to - it's overwhelming. I'm talking in the thousands," he said.

To join the organization, you have to pass a background check and go through training.

