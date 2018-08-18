Hamilton Township father charged with arson pleads not guilty

The attorney for the father accused of setting fire to his Hamilton Township home with his children inside released a statement saying his client is fighting the charges.

Timothy Hartwig, 46, was indicted by a Warren County Grand Jury on one count of Aggravated Arson and two counts of Endangering Children, according to The Hamilton Township Police Department.

Hartwig is accused of setting his home on Honeysuckle Lane on fire April 5 while his two children were inside, said police.

No one was injured due to the fire, said a statement from Hamilton Township Fire Rescue.

In a statement, Attorney Griff M. Nowicki said Hartwig voluntarily turned himself in to answer the indictment and has been cooperating fully with the investigation.

Nowicki claims in his statement that Hartwig lives in fear due to outrage expressed on social media.

"...based on public backlash through social media, my client fears for his safety, the safety of his family, and most importantly, the safety and privacy of his children. There have been some that have taken to virtually attacking his children and family. There is no justifiable reason to attack children. There is nothing to gain, but everything to lose. We would ask that everyone remember they are just children and to please respect their privacy."

Hartwig pleaded not guilty to the charges, said Nowicki.

Court records show Hartwig was in the Warren County Jail but posted a $25,000 bond on Aug 10.

Hartwig is scheduled for a pretrial hearing in the Warren County Common Pleas Court with Judge Robert Peeler on October 2 at 10:30 a.m.

