Kyle Plush memorialized through Tri-State events

The 16-year-old Seven Hills student who died in a tragic accident in April is being remembered through activities to honor his life.

In Kyle’s honor, Sole Bros Inc. recently dedicated part of its sneaker closet as KP’s Corner that will house new and nearly new tennis equipment.

The equipment will be available to local youth to make tennis accessible to all who are interested in playing the sport that was one of Kyle’s passions.

Sole Bros Inc. was founded by Seven Hills students and their friends.

“Kyle was always present and the life of the party at all of our fundraisers. You could always find him dancing and smiling right in the middle of the dance floor. He always wanted to know how he could help with the next mission,” said a statement on the organization’s website.

The Sole Bros Sneaker Closet is located at the Revelation Baptist Church on John Street.

Others honored Kyle by participating in another one of his favorite activities, the New Richmond Cardboard Boat Regatta.

He was honored at Saturday’s event as "Boat Designer, Builder and River Racer."

A boat created for the Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation by the Cardboard Boat Museum was crewed by Kyle’s friend Matt in the youth single man race, and by his sister, Alli and her friend in the youth multi-crew race.

“The sleek Kyle Plush Answer the Call Foundation boat won BIG, finishing the events with 5 trophies, including 1st place youth single crew, 1st place youth multi-crew, and overall fastest boat of the day,” said a post from the foundation’s Facebook page.

Kyle was also honored at the event with a specially engraved paddle presented to the foundation.

Another new memorial will soon be in place to remember the life of Plush.

A tree will be planted at the Seven Hills School near the spot where Kyle’s tragic death happened.

The Seven Hills sophomore died from asphyxiation after accidentally getting trapped under the backseat of his family's minivan in the school parking lot.

Plush called 911 for help twice but wasn't found until hours later.

Ever since the tragedy, his parents have been working passionately to change and upgrade 911 systems across the country.

Those interested in participating in events to remember Kyle can volunteer with the Kyle Plush Answer The Call Foundation.

