Teen makes goal of bringing Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team to town a reality

It was a day that many won’t forget in Hamilton Ohio, especially one 13-year-old.

Austin Osner was born without much of his right arm and made it a goal to bring in the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team to Butler County.

He first met the war heroes at their yearly kids camp he attended for fellow amputee athletes.

Osner said his hard work finally paid off, getting the war heroes to Butler County. He instantly made friends with the veterans because he said, they’re just like him.

“Getting to be around people like me, the bubble just busted.” said Osner.

The teen got the help of his mother Kristin McGinn to bring in the Wounded Warrior Amputee Softball Team.

The team played two exhibition games against local first responders and veterans.

“Everything they’ve done for our country, my family and all these kids across the country is just amazing and we’re glad we can kind of pay it forward,” said McGinn.

This softball team travels the country to inspire and educate others. Their motto is “Life without limb, is limitless.”

Josh Wege, a team member and marine lives by those words and has been playing on the team since it started in 2011.

Wege lost both of his legs during an IED explosion in Afghanistan.

“We don’t play softball, we’re here to lead by example, like we were in the military,” said Wege.

For this team, this is more than a game.

Through their travels the team also raises money for their yearly kids camp for kids with amputations.

At camp the kids play softball, make friends for life and gain confidence. For Osner the camp was life changing.

“It changed my life, I got to meet people like me that I never knew existed,” said Osner.

As for Wege and his teammates, it’s their new mission in life, to inspire others like Osner.

“They are the epitome of perseverance, and I guess we teach them how to adapt a little bit, but we also teach them to be proud of who they are,” said Wege.

With his new-found confidence, the sky is the limit for Osner. He said he’s now training to compete in Taekwondo in the Paralympics games in 2024.

