Exhibit showcases images of Mexico border walls, fences

NEWARK, Ohio (AP) - An upcoming art exhibit will showcase different barriers along the U.S. border with Mexico based on years of research by an Ohio professor.

Kenneth Madsen is a professor of geography at Ohio State University's Newark campus. He's traveled to border states since 1998 researching the issue and taking pictures of fences and walls along the border.

"Up Close with U.S.-Mexico Border Barriers" opens Sept. 19 at the LeFevre Art Gallery on the campus in Newark, 40 miles (64 kilometers) east of Columbus. The free exhibit includes photos and maps of the border.

Madsen plans a talk at the opening about his findings from trips to Arizona, California, Mexico and Texas.

