Record-setting pilot to christen Goodyear's newest airship

AKRON, Ohio (AP) - The youngest woman to fly solo in a single-engine plane around the world will christen Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co.'s newest airship.
Akron-based Goodyear says 30-year-old Shaesta Waiz will christen the Wingfoot III airship on Aug. 30 at the tire maker's Wingfoot Lake hangar in Suffield Township.
Waiz flew around the world from May 13 to Oct. 4, 2017, stopping in 22 countries to promote science, technology, engineering and mathematics (or STEM) education.
Waiz advocates for STEM education through her nonprofit organization, Dreams Soar Inc., which is based in Florida.
Other women who have christened Goodyear blimps over the years include aviator Amelia Earhart in 1929 and astronaut Sally Ride in 2000.
Wingfoot Three is Goodyear's third new technology, semi-rigid airship built in conjunction with German manufacturer Zeppelin.
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Watch out, Greater Cincinnati. There's a baby boom happening.Full Story >
Watch out, Greater Cincinnati. There's a baby boom happening.Full Story >
A Kentucky man was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday afternoon in an altercation.Full Story >
A Kentucky man was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday afternoon in an altercation.Full Story >
A sheriff from southwestern Ohio who is known for being outspoken on immigration will be among a small group of the nation's sheriffs attending a White House "salute to the heroes" event Monday honoring federal immigration and border patrol agents.Full Story >
A sheriff from southwestern Ohio who is known for being outspoken on immigration will be among a small group of the nation's sheriffs attending a White House "salute to the heroes" event Monday honoring federal immigration and border patrol agents.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that trapped four people Saturday.Full Story >
Cincinnati police are investigating a crash that trapped four people Saturday.Full Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >
FOX19 NOW First Alert WeatherFull Story >