Kentucky man stabbed, airlifted to hospital

A medical helicopter flew a Kentucky man to the hospital after he was stabbed (Photo:Addyston Police)

A Kentucky man was airlifted to the hospital after being stabbed Saturday afternoon in an altercation.

Harrison County Dispatch called out Kentucky State Police on a Physical Domestic report in the 5700 block of Highway 32 in Connersville near Cynthiana, according to Trooper Charles Loudermilk.

When officers arrived at the scene they learned that Andrew Bryant, 25, had been stabbed during an altercation, according to KSP.

Andrew was airlifted to the University of Kentucky for treatment of his injuries, said police.

Loudermilk said at this time in the investigation no criminal charges have been filed and the investigation continues.

