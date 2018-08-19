Kentucky man stabbed, airlifted to hospital

Ezra James posted a $2,000 bail. An officer shot the animal to put it out of its misery.Full Story >
Ezra James posted a $2,000 bail. An officer shot the animal to put it out of its misery.Full Story >
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.Full Story >
Shanann Watts' Facebook page painted a portrait of a happy married life - of a woman dedicated to her husband and their two young children.Full Story >