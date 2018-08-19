Woman struck by car and killed while riding scooter

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a woman riding an electric scooter in downtown Cleveland has been hit by a car and has died.

Cleveland police spokeswoman Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chach) says the crash occurred around 10 p.m. Saturday when a car traveling "well in excess" of the 25 mph speed limit struck the rear of the scooter. The statement says the 21-year-old woman was thrown from the scooter onto the road. She was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office hasn't publicly identified the woman, pending notification of family members.

Ciaccia says the 19-year-old man who was driving the car that struck the scooter was arrested on a charge of aggravated vehicular homicide. Police say they believe alcohol may have been involved in the crash.

