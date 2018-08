Hamilton County Dispatchers say a man was burned on his face, hands, and ears while trying to start a fire with gasoline. (Raycom Media/file)

A man suffered burns to multiple parts of his body while trying to start a fire Sunday afternoon.

Hamilton County Dispatch says it happened around 1:30 p.m. at 7330 Bridgetown Road near Deerpath Lane.

Officials say the 40-year-old man was trying to start the fire with gasoline when he was burned.

His head, face, and ears were all injured in the fire. Emergency crews took the man to the hospital.

The man's condition is unknown.

FOX19 NOW will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.