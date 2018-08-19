Police: Man beaten outside house he was visiting dies

CLEVELAND (AP) - Police say a man has been beaten outside a house in Cleveland and has died.
Cleveland police say the 33-year-old man was beaten around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia (chach) says first responders found the man with blunt force injuries to his head and neck and transported him to a hospital, where he died.
Authorities didn't immediately release his identity.
Ciaccia said in a release that investigators say a suspect - possibly in his 20s or 30s - confronted the man in front of house that the victim was visiting and assaulted him. Police say the suspect left the scene. They did not immediately release any additional information.
The investigation was continuing Sunday.
