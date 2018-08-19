Bertens upsets No. 1 Halep to win W&S Open

Kiki Bertens upset the world's top ranked player to win the 2018 Western &Southern Open women's champion.



It's her first ever title in Mason and second championship of the 2018 season.



Bertens, the No. 17-ranked singles player in the world, beat Simona Halep 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 on Center Court at the Lindner Family Tennis Center.



Halep is now winless in three W&S Open finals - having finished as runner-up now three of the last four years.

