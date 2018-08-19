Novak Djokovic wins first W&S Open

Novak Djokovic is the champion in Mason - finally.



After five times finishing as runner-up of the Western &Southern Open, Djokovic beat seven-time champion Roger Federer 6-4, 6-4 to win his first trophy in Mason.



After holding serve for 100 consecutive service games, Federer was broken by Djokovic midway through the first set. Federer committed 39 unforced errors in the match.



Djokovic has now won every major tennis tournament.

