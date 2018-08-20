Get Involved: Cincinnati residents offer design ideas for neighborhood flags

Cincinnati residents meet in Bond Hill to create a flag design for their neighborhood. (CincyFlags)

Community organizer Henry Frondorf successfully founded the Cincinnati Neighborhood Games and has organized a new community event.

His idea to create flags for each of the 52 Cincinnati neighborhoods was the winner of a City of Cincinnati Engage Cincy Grant.

CincyFlags is a program that with guidance from neighborhood residents will professionally design a flag for each of the 52 Cincinnati Neighborhoods.

The city was split into 8 regions that will hold workshops to get feedback and design ideas from residents on what their neighborhood flag should look like.

The first workshop to gather ideas from residents was held Saturday in Bond Hill.

The remaining CincyFlag Workshops are being held at the following times:

Region 5 (East Walnut Hills, Hyde Park, Kennedy Heights, Madisonville, Oakley, Pleasant Ridge)

Monday August 20, 2018, 6-8 p.m., Oakley Recreation Center

Region 1 (East Price Hill, Lower Price Hill, Riverside, Sayler Park, Sedamsville, South Fairmount, West Price Hill)

Wednesday August 22, 2018, 6-8 p.m., Price Hill Recreation Center

Region 8 (Downtown, Mt. Adams, OTR, Pendleton, Queensgate, Walnut Hills, West End)

Saturday August 25, 2018, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Lincoln Recreation Center

Region 7 (Camp Washington, Clifton, Corryville, CUF, Mt. Auburn, The Heights)

Saturday August 25, 2018, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Clifton Recreation Center

Region 2 (English Woods, East Westwood, Millvale, North Fairmount, South Cumminsville, Villages of Roll Hill, Westwood)

Saturday August 25, 2018, 2. – 4 p.m., Millvale Community Center

Region 3 (Carthage, College Hill, Hartwell, Mt. Airy, Northside, Spring Grove Village, Winton Hills)

Monday August 27, 2018 6-8 p.m. College Hill Community Center

Region 6 (California, Columbia Tusculum, East End, Linwood, Mt. Lookout, Mt. Washington)

Wednesday, August 29, 2018 6-8 p.m. Mt. Washington Recreation Center

Neighbors who are unable to attend a workshop can give input on the project by filling out a survey or fill out a form and send it in by email.

Everyone is welcome and encouraged to come and give their input! As part of each @CincyFlags workshop, attendees will be asked to complete an activity sheet. If you can't attend but would like to share your ideas, please complete the activity page & email to CincyFlags@gmail.com pic.twitter.com/8o91Xy9uw6 — City of Cincinnati (@CityOfCincy) August 18, 2018

