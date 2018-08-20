Middletown man using basketball to stop violence

Tony McClain started Breaking the Cycle basketball camp to help stop violence in Middletown. (FOX19 NOW)

Many people say they are feeling the effects of violence in Middletown and they aren't shying away from talking about it.

It's also something many of them tell us they want to stop and with a simple game of basketball, one man says he's trying to do exactly that.

"Here, we're re-directing. They're here, having fun." says Tony McClain with Breaking the Cycle.

The basketball camp in Middletown's Douglas Park is the third event Tony hosted this summer.

With community support, he says his family's game plan is coming to life.

"We do this to do something positive for the kids and stay out of trouble." says Tony's Fiance, Sara Simpson.

Tony says he saw and went through a lot because he was born and raised in Middletown.

"Drugs, assaults, robberies, I was hurting." says McClain.

Tony turned that hurt into "Breaking The Cycle."

Through it, he organizes events like Sunday's basketball clinic, visits local detention centers, working to re-direct the lives of teens who he believes are headed down the wrong path.

He's also working to make this park a safer space for them so they can come here and just be kids.

"There have been a lot of shootings and stuff. There was a block party on memorial day, someone shot up into the air and ruined it." says 16-year-old Aaron Mayes.

So far, McClain says he's helped more than 100 Middletown kids and teens with these events.

"For that 4 hours, nobody is in trouble, nobody is worried about getting fed, nobody was thirsty." said McClain.

Tony says he isn't stopping there.

He says he wants these events to be bigger and better.

Tony says if you're interested in helping, you can email them at TonyMcClain77@gmail.com.

