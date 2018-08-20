Officials: 13-year-old boy drowns in Stillwater River

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - Authorities in western Ohio say a 13-year-old boy has drowned in a river.
WHIO-TV reports DeAngelo Casey was pulled from the Stillwater River in Dayton Sunday evening. Dayton Fire Department District Chief Brad Baldwin says the Dayton teen walked into the river, went under and drowned.
Authorities say the victim was with two friends at a pedestrian bridge near the river before the drowning.
No further information was immediately available.
Information from: WHIO-TV, http://www.whiotv.com
