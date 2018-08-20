Taco Bell has new fries and Cincinnatians are the first to try them

Taco Bell is testing out their new Reaper Ranch Fries and Sauce in Cincinnati restaurants through mid-September. (BrandEating.com)

Prepare you taste buds, Cincinnatians. Taco Bell launched a new menu item and you get to be the first to try it.

The fast-food taco chain sent fans into a frenzy with their Nacho Fries, which they debuted in January.

The fries were such a hit that they brought them back in July.

Now, Taco Bell is testing out a new flavor of french fry: Reaper Ranch Fries, says Brand Eating.

The website is a blog that features fast food reviews, news, and culture.

Reaper Ranch Fries, along with sauce made from Carolina Reaper Peppers, debuted in Cincinnati Taco Bell restaurants Thursday.

The website says these fries are for fans of spicy food.

The Carolina Reaper holds the Guinness World Record for "world's hottest chili pepper."

Brand Eating says the fries and dipping sauce are available for $1.29. They say they're also available with a "Supreme" version that comes covered in nacho cheese sauce, seasoned beef, Reaper Ranch, diced tomatoes, and sour cream for $2.49.

If you're looking to spice up your life, you can taste your test buds through mid-September, says Brand Eating. But if you think it's too hot to handle, stay out of the Taco Bell kitchens until then.

