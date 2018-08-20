Troopers seize $7,000 worth of meth during Butler County traffic stop

Troopers seized two handguns and 70 grams of methamphetamine valued at $7,070 during a traffic stop in Butler County Thursday morning. (Ohio State Highway Patrol)

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seized more than $7,000 worth of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Butler County Thursday.

Troopers say they stopped Dustin Carpenter, 30, of Trotwood, around 2:55 a.m. on State Route 73.

Carpenter was pulled over for a marked lanes violation when troopers say they observed "criminal indicators" and requested Middletown Police Department drug-sniffing canines.

Troopers conducted a probable cause search on the van and found two handguns and 70 grams of meth valued at $7,070.

Carpenter was arrested on felony drug charges including possession of a scheduled substance, trafficking in methamphetamine, and weapons under disability.

He is being held in the Middletown Jail.

Officials say if convicted, Carpenter could face up to 19 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine.

