Driver injured when fire breaks out in Rumpke truck

A residential Rumpke truck caught fire in Norwood injuring one worker, officials confirmed.

The fire happened in the 4000 block of Catherine Avenue.

According to Molly Yeager with Rumpke, the driver sustained injuries and was transported to an area hospital.

It is unclear what caused the fire.

The extent of the driver's injuries is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX19 NOW for more on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.