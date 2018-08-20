Union Terminal announces full building closure for final restoration stages

As Union Terminal approaches the final weeks of its historic restoration, the entire building will close Oct. 22 through Nov. 1 to finalize all building systems.

The Duke Energy Children’s Museum, Chocolate: The Exhibition and GUITAR: The Instrument That Rocked The World will reopen to the public on Nov. 2.

[Here's a glimpse inside Union Terminal during its final year of restoration]

Nov. 17 is the anticipated public opening of Union Terminal’s grand Rotunda, historic spaces, Holiday Junction featuring the Duke Energy Holiday Trains and the first phase of new permanent galleries.

Union Terminal is nearing the completion of the first full structural restoration in its 85-year history.

