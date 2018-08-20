On your mark, get set, go: Double Dare Live coming to Cincinnati

On your mark, get set, go!

80s and 90s babies, we have some news that's sure to make you nostalgic.

Your dreams of taking the physical challenge on Double Dare on Nickelodeon could become a reality this fall.

The kids television network is bringing the iconic show back, and this time they're taking it on the road.

Nickelodeon says they're partnering with Red Tail Productions to create Double Dare Live.

If that's not enough to get your slime-senses tingling, the original host of the show, Marc Summers, and his beloved sidekick, Robin Russo are coming back as well.

Greater Cincinnatians can prepare for brain busting trivia and messy physical challenges for when Double Dare comes to the Taft Theatre on Nov. 1.

Nickelodeon says Double Dare Live will feature two teams of selected audience members competing to win prizes through trivia and physical challenges. The show will also feature the legendary obstacle course.

The tour kicks off Oct. 30 in Fayeteville, North Carolina and ends Nov. 18 in Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.