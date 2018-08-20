2 Kings HS students struck by vehicle outside of school

Two students who were crossing Columbia Road outside of Kings High School were struck by an oncoming vehicle, school officials said.

One student escaped without injury. Another student was transported by ambulance to the hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

"Our Kings High School Staff reacted quickly and the student received medical attention at the scene. Traffic was backed up at the scene so some buses may be running late today.

"Providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is our top priority. This was a very unfortunate incident and we are investigating it to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future," officials said in a news release.

No further details were release.

