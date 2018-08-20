The Penny Hoarder: Debunking 9 credit score myths

Do you want to improve your credit score? Or maybe even just check your credit score? Be careful -- there is some misinformation out there. (Pixabay)

Do you want to improve your credit score? Or maybe even just check your credit score? Be careful -- there is some misinformation out there.

This week on Rob Williams Anytime, we bring back The Penny Hoarder to debunk some common credit score myths.

For example: it DOES NOT hurt your credit to check your credit score. Check out the full conversation below:

Lisa Rowan also touches on how to handle your credit card situation in relation to your credit score in a recent article on The Penny Hoarder.

Copyright 2018 WXIX. All rights reserved.