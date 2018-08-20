Here's why you shouldn't flush your contacts (or wash them down the sink)

What do you do with your contact lenses when you're done with them? (Source: Etan J. Tal)

One pair of contact lenses doesn't last forever -- so what do you do when it is time to discard them?

Well, you shouldn't flush them down the toilet or wash them down the sink. Scientists from Arizona State found that getting rid of contact lenses in this way may end up contributing to micro-plastic pollution in waterways and end up in the ocean or the great lakes and pose a threat to aquatic life.

It turns out a lot of people do this -- Americans use about 14 billion of them per year.

Contacts don't break down in septic tanks or in sewer systems. Throwing contacts in the trash isn't great for the environment, either. So, the best thing to do is take advantage of contact lens recycling programs offered by some companies.

Those ASU researchers are also calling on contact lens manufacturers to provide product packaging information on how to safely dispose of the lenses.

