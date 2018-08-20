VIDEO: Man arrested after trashing gas station, claiming clerk shorted him $20

In a video making the rounds online, a 28-year-old man can be seen trashing a Cincinnati-area convenience store while claiming the cashier shorted him $20. (WXIX)

In a video making the rounds online, a 28-year-old man can be seen trashing a Cincinnati-area convenience store while claiming the cashier shorted him $20.

It happened this past Wednesday at a Marathon near the corner of Linn and Eighth streets.

Dontae Walker is the man in the video. He was arrested later that morning and now faces a charge of criminal damaging.

"I want my $20 or I'm going to start taking (expletive)," he can be heard saying in the video.

Walker is expected to be in court next Monday.

The gas station is back in full order, with everything restocked. The owners declined to comment for this story.

